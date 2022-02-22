What started as a “fluish fatigue” last year for teenager Taareeq Mentor from Durbanville, turned out to be blood cancer.

The 16-year-old Grade 10 pupil at Rocklands High in Mitchells Plain was diagnosed with Leukaemia in August after complaining about feeling lam, headaches, tiredness, while flu medication didn’t help.

“I just gave him normal flu medication and when it got more serious, I tested positive for Covid-19 so my cousins offered to take care of my kids,” says his mom Faiedah.

“In the last few days of my isolation, I got a call that my son got sick and I had his father take him to a doctor but he was transferred to Lentegeur for blood tests and I later got a call with the results. Taareeq had Leukaemia.”

She says their world came crashing down as the once active boy who loved soccer became very ill.

“Life became even tougher as I was already unemployed but my family and friends have been supportive. It’s not easy having to travel almost daily to the hospital with him, especially on days when he can’t walk and we have to hire taxis.

FIGHTER: Taareeq

“He also needs supplements and has special dietary requirements. Any help would be much appreciated.

“Even just a call, message or a pop in does wonders for a person.

“Thank all who have been supportive, especially the doctors and nurses at Red Cross,” the mom adds.

To support the family you may donate via the Kids Can Cancer Foundation Backabuddy page or contact Faiedah at 071 758 2071.

