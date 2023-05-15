A young soccer player from Mitchells Plain, Isma-eel Veldsman, 16, says he wants to take his soccer to the next level after he was awarded an opportunity to showcase his talent in Spain, following a successful soccer trial at BT Recruitment Agency in December. “This opportunity means the world to me, I have put in the hard work and I hope this could open doors for me,” he explained.

“I’m also very excited to go overseas and watch how European footballers play.” Mom Fatima added: “It has been a rollercoaster of emotions. Isma-eel is an introvert but completely transforms on a field with a ball at his feet. “I have watched him put in countless hours refining his skill and I am immensely proud not only of the footballer he has become, but also of the young man.”

SO PROUD: Mom Fatima However, Fatima said that they still need funds for him to make the trip in September. “The trip is R45 500, thus far we have received small donations and of course, used from our own pockets. “He sells paaper and perfume, I bake cake and we are hoping to give a function early next month.