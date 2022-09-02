Police have refused to comment on videos about a kidnapped Bangladeshi businessman in which his captors torture him and demanded a R20 million ransom. The shocking videos of Akter Prodhan, 37, emerged this week after he was snatched in Mitchells Plain last Friday.

The videos were posted on his Facebook Stories and show him handcuffed and sitting on the floor, his upper body and feet, kaalbors and full of cuts and bruises. In the video, he begs for a “Masoom” to pay the kidnappers the ransom, saying: “I am dead already, already I am dead... if you want to save me, you can save me with the money.” The kidnapper is heard saying in a raspy voice: “I want R20 million.”

SHOCK: Akter moered on camera Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi says there was no way to tell whether the videos were fake or real, as social media platforms aren’t regulated. “Kidnapping is a crime that requires responsible communication, and the spreading of misinformation can jeopardise a sensitive police investigation,” says Swartbooi. “It is on this basis that we request the public to verify the source and authenticity of the information before sharing it on social media platforms.

“We are mindful of the fact that social media is extremely beneficial when the public’s assistance is required or information is sought, but when it comes to the safety of others, social media must be applied with caution. Akter Pradhan was kidnapped in Mitchells Plain “This office will in no uncertain terms divulge any information which might cause a threat to the life of the victim. “We request that you respect the response of the South African Police Service in this regard, as we are dealing with the life of a human being,” he adds.

Mohammad Hoosain, a leader in the Bangladeshi community innie Kaap, confirmed mense were aware of the videos and the family was contacted by the suspects. He did not respond to further queries on Thursday. An anonymous friend of Prodhan says his wife is devastated while she doesn’t know who to really trust.

“His wife does not want to talk to us because she doesn’t know who is involved because she cannot trust anyone,” he says. “I don’t understand, can the police not track the location from where the videos were taken from his Facebook account?” CAUGHT ON FILM: Prodhan gets snatched He adds that Prodhan was “a good guy”.

“During the lockdown he gave the people in Mitchells Plain food parcels and look at what those people are doing to him, he doesn't deserve it,” he says. Prodhan is believed to be the owner of the Cheaper Chips store in Mitchells Plain. On Friday, three men, one dressed in a traffic officer uniform, stopped his car along Wespoort Road in Eastridge and forced him into a Toyota sedan.