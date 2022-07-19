“Let him rot and die in prison.” This is the call made by the father of slain UWC student, Jesse Hess, as her convicted killer David van Boven returns to the Western Cape High Court today to be sentenced.

Speaking to the Daily Voice, Lance Hess says a life sentence will not be enough to account for the brutal murders of his daughter and her 85-year-old oupa Chris Lategan. The deaths of Jesse, 18, and Chris sparked an outcry when their bodies were found after an alleged house robbery on 30 August 2019. SLAIN: Student Jesse Hess Both of them had been strangled to death while Jesse had also been raped by Van Boven.

The alleged member of the 28s gang was arrested several months later after he was identified as the suspect who raped a 16-year-old girl in Hanover Park and held her captive. He went on the run and was found hiding in Struisbaai. MURDERED: Chris Lategan Tasliem “Boontjie” Ambrose was arrested several days later.

During the trial, the duo turned on each other as cops revealed the shocking contents of their warning statements and confessions, made despite both men pleading not guilty. In the end though, Van Boven, who is a convicted rapist, was found guilty of the murders and sexually assaulting Jesse. Boontjie was only convicted for the robbery and being an accessory by helping to sell the stolen items.

Van Boven, meanwhile, is on trial at Wynberg Regional for the rape of the Hanover Park teen. Lance says Van Boven is a danger to young girls in Cape Town and should be locked up for good. “I have so much anger, especially when I read what he did to another girl after he killed Jesse.

ANGRY: Dad Lance Hess. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) “He uses the same modus operandi of tying the girls, wrapping them in sellotape and gagging them and this shows how calculating he is. “A life sentence is not justice because all the guilty charges will only amount to 25 years. “The only justice is the death penalty but because this is not an option, I believe they should let him rot and die in prison.”