Two men arrested for the murder of a mentally ill woman, whose body was found under a bed months later in Westlake, have been released after charges were withdrawn. The decomposed body of 33-year-old Annelise “Annie” van Rooyen, who had been missing since April 24, was found on September 19.

When cops arrested Jaun-Paul van der Westhuizen, 32, he implicated Florenzo Steyn, 31, and Marshall Baartman, 27. Annie’s body was reportedly found by Van der Westhuizen’s brother while he was looking for stolen goods. KILLED: Annelise van Rooyen, 33 During their first appearance, the State prosecutor read the docket which stated: “The deceased went missing in April, and she was found on 19 September.

“Her body was under the bed of accused number one. It was decomposed. “Accused number one made an admission to the captain that the deceased went to his home with accused two and three to smoke. “He wanted to have sex with the deceased, who tried to run. They strangled her and then put her under the bed.”

Tuesday, the trio appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court for a bail application but instead, the court was told by State prosecutor Ms Cupido that the charges against Florenzo and Marshall have been withdrawn. ANGRY: Residents voice their issues outside Wynberg Court Their families eagerly waited for them outside the hof. Florenzo’s father Floors says: “I knew from the day he was taken by the police that he was innocent.

“He was raised in a Christian home and he can differentiate between right and wrong. “I deeply sympathise with the victim’s family, but my son was wrongly accused. “I hope that nothing will happen to my son now that he is back in the community.”

Marshall’s brother Darryl tells the Daily Voice their mom has not been well since his arrest. “She was really shocked and my sister is also not doing well. We were just surprised by the implication, because my brother was never friends with Jaun-Paul,” he says. “I want it known that my brother is not a violent person, he would never kill anyone. I am just happy that he is coming home to us.”