Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is confident that they will continue to have lower stages of load shedding as the system recovers. Ramokgopa said with the country getting out of the winter period the demand for energy will be lower.

He said the demand for energy was 33 000 MW and this has come down to 28 000 MW. Ramokgopa said power stations continued to perform better. Things will get better in the next few weeks as more units are put back online. Those units were out for several months due to a number of factors.

Ramokgopa said: “On the issue of performance, [we are] more than satisfied. We have shown where we moved from a historic low of 48% of energy availability factor, we have been averaging 60% energy availability factor. “[When] we went to the winter period, the worst case scenario was stage 8. We only had 30 hours of stage 6. You can see the intensity of load shedding is coming down. “The issues of outage slips, I have shown to you, have come down from a high of 3 300MW to 766MW.

“We remain confident about our ability to resolve the load shedding question,” he said. Ramokgopa said more units were coming back on stream at Tutuka and Kusile power stations. This week, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe is expected to release the Integrated Resource Plan for 2023.