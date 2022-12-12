The lesbian matric pupil who asked for donations for matric farewell outfits for her and her partner says she was able to attend the event, all thanks to generous Daily Voice readers. Farzana Morris, 19, who attends Cathkin High, went to her ball with her partner on Saturday afternoon.

This after community members Natalie Saffier, Charlene Fourie, Ranay Saffier and Anthea Botha reached out to the paper and asked for donations for her. Natalie says: “Another reason why we are trying to help her is because she is part of the LGBTI+ community and this caused her to be an outcast to the rest of her family.” Three weeks later, Farzana had her baby blue suit and her partner had a dress.

Natalie says: “Ayesha commented on the article that was placed in the Daily Voice that she would donate the suit and she did. “We had 20 sponsors, they gave us cake, mini cupcakes, decor, savouries, drinks, jewellery, shoes, luxuries, and both tickets were paid. “There was a little celebration at her home in Heideveld before she and her partner went to the matric ball venue at the CTICC. Someone offered to drive her in a pimped out Toyota Tazz.”