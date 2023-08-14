Corrine Jackson, who is currently on trial for the murder of her estranged girlfriend six years ago, has been arrested once again – this time for assault of a man. Jackson has made a counter case against him, reports the Weekend Argus.

Court watch authorities and gender-based violence activists are now calling for Jackson’s bail to be revoked and for her to stay in the mang while her trial continues. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that Jackson was arrested in Bo-Kaap last week on a charge of common assault, and appeared at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court. Jackson has opened a counter case of assault common against the man.

She is accused of slaughtering Nadine Esterhuizen at her home in Colorado Park in Mitchells Plain in September 2017. ON TRIAL for murder: Corrine Jackson The 18-year-old was stabbed more than 20 times and according to a detective during her bail application, the attacker had left an open wound around Nadine’s neck, in an apparent attempt to cut her head off. Jackson has denied the charge and claimed she acted in self-defence.

She is also facing a charge of contravening a protection order in an alleged incident that took place at Strandfontein Pavilion prior to the murder, where Nadine sustained a cracked skull and her cellphone was flung into the ocean. Last year, another woman also opened a case against Jackson claiming Jackson moered her in Vredehoek. Linda Jones of the Mitchells Plain United Residents Association said: “It is a concern that she travelled to Johannesburg last year, her bail conditions must be revoked.

