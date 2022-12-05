The Lentegeur Community Police Forum says it’s on high alert following a spate of killings in Woodlands. On Friday afternoon, two men were shot and killed while sitting in a car.

The murders happened just three days after Kyle de Lange, 26, was shot in what is suspected to have been a case of mistaken identity. CPF chairperson Byron de Villiers explains: “We have not had this kind of thing since three years ago when we had 52 murders in a short space of time, within a month. “We are concerned about this and believe that the police are doing their utmost best to be visible in the area with the help of LEAP officers, the community and us.

“We are investigating and are aware that in two days, three people were killed.” De Villiers adds that the shootings are suspected to be gang-related. CPF chairperson Byron de Villiers says “The shooting before the double murder, the victim was not a gangsters. However, the shooters mistook him for someone else who was apparently inside the butcher,” he says.

“We are worried that this will escalate quickly.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says cops are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting on Friday afternoon in Selena Way in the Woodlands, Mitchells Plain area. “Two males, 32 and 21, were shot and fatally wounded while sitting in their vehicle,” Twigg confirms.