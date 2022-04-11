An 18-year-old boy passed away after a hit and run incident while he was crossing the road to go home in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, on Saturday morning.

Cheslyn Cloete passed away before 11am after he was struck by a speeding car on the corner of Morgenster and Merrydale roads.

A Mitchells Plain resident told the Daily Voice he was walking nearby when the sudden screech of tyres made him turn around.

“I was walking towards the Promenade when I heard this sound and when I turned, I saw him (Cheslyn) lying on the ground near the pavement,” the man explains.

“The guys who work nearby also came running to see if he was alright but he was badly hurt and passed away shortly after that.

“That robot is always busy so we could not see which car hit the laaitie but a paar of them stopped to see what happened before running away.

“It looked like he crossed when the light just turned green so the driver that hit him sieka put his foot flat and then he hit him.”

While the family of the Portlands High pupil was unavailable to speak to the Daily Voice, a number of tributes were made on Facebook by those who knew Cheslyn, describing him as a lovable person and a loyal friend.

One post read: “You were a childhood friend to me & my cousins, you were just like a brother & now your voice is just silent.”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed a case of culpable homicide has been opened by Lentegeur police with no arrests.

