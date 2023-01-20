Legal teams went head to head at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court yesterday as the defence attorneys argued to have an eye into the police docket of the disappearance of little Abira Dekhta. A group of people have been slapped with a klomp charges as half of them continue with their application to the court calling for the State to disclose the full details of the document.

Abira was snatched while sitting in her school transport vehicle parked at Amber Court in Gatesville on November 4. According to the State’s case, five men using two vehicles had followed her driver and sped off with her in a white Nissan bakkie. Her disappearance sparked hartseer pleas for the klein meisie’s return as her parents waited anxiously for the kidnappers to call, but they never did.

More than a week later, cops called her father Aslam and told him that they had found his daughter in a shack in Khayelitsha following a tip-off. A HUGE RELIEF: Abira’s pa Aslam Dekhta.. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Cops initially arrested nine people, including two women, but when they could not be linked and were released. At this stage, they cannot be named due to a court order.

In her application, defence attorney Celeste Holmes said her clients needed access to CCTV footage of the kidnapping, saying the State had provided insufficient information on the charge sheet about how her clients are linked. “They have only indicated that accused five and six were arrested as they tried to flee the scene and there are talks of video footage that shows them at the property prior to the police arriving,” she said. Holmes insisted that this information was needed by her clients in preparation for their bail hearing.

The State prosecutor explained that legal provisions by the Constitutional Court stated that no accused person was obligated to access information in a docket while it is being investigated. “If I go and rob a bank and my colleague drives me there ... If I go in alone and the CCTV footage captures me entering the bank, that does not mean my colleague cannot be charged with robbery.” Magistrate Goolam Bawa had questioned why the alleged kidnappers needed proof that they were not at the crime scene if they weren’t.