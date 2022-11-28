The trial of a Durban arms dealer accused of smokkeling guns to Cape Flats gangs has been put on hold as legal aid lawyers took over the massive case. This was revealed at the Western Cape High Court on Friday as Anderson Padayachee, 40, travelled all the way from Durban to attend another pre-trial hearing after successfully proving he could not afford a private lawyer to represent him.

He allegedly provided guns to the notorious Terrible Josters gang. Padayachee was busted in February last year by the Hawks’ illegal firearms control and priority violent crime team from Cape Town together with a special task force team in Durban, SAPS crime intelligence and Metro police. At the time, the Hawks revealed they seized 17 illegal firearms in George in transit from Johannesburg. Further investigation revealed those firearms were allegedly destined for Cape gangs.

A further 44 firearms were seized from Padayachee’s business during the investigation process. According to the charge sheet, Padayachee is charged under the POCA act for aiding criminal activities by the Terrible Josters gang in Kalksteenfontein and Bonteheuwel, by unlawfully selling guns to them in 2018. It further states that the arms dealer allegedly committed fraud on the firearms registry and supplied false information for the issuing of competency certificates.