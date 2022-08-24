Despite paying R2 000 for driving lessons, a Kuils River woman says she is still waiting for lessons, while the driving school has not fulfilled their promise to get a new date for her test. Aneke Peters said she paid Smitties Driving School, based in Kuils River, in July.

“My test date was for August 1 and I made payment for the 10 lessons on July 27, but they said they would be able to get my test date postponed and still give me my lessons before my learners expires on August 22,” she explains. “I had my first lesson about two days later and my second lesson was the day of my test so they took me to Kuils River to get a new date. BLAME: Smitties Driving School in Kuils River “When I got (to the traffic department), they said I could skip the line and go straight to the desk to get a new date.

“However, the traffic officer told me that I cannot cancel for a new date.” Aneke, 29, says she had more driving lessons left but her last one was on August 9 and since then she has been ghosted by the school. “There have been no messages from them about lessons or my new test date despite me messaging them all the time,” says Aneke.

“After multiple messages I eventually got a message from the owner, John Smith, that said my lessons are valid for two months but my learners expired and the next date for a test is three months away. “I asked for my money back for the lessons I did not get but they are just refusing to do that.” Smith, the owner of the 12-year-old driving school, said he is not running away with the money and has done all he can to help Aneke.

WANTS REFUND: Aneke Peters from Kuils River waits for lessons. Picture supplied “On our website, it clearly states our lessons are not refundable and that was communicated to Aneke but she still insists on it,” he tells the Daily Voice. “We are doing all we can to help her and spent many days trying to get her a new appointment but of course, we do not control the traffic department. “I was there (on Monday) trying to get an earlier date for her learners, which I am even willing to pay for, but so far we have not gotten any answers.