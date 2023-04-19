A mom from Pelican Park says she was taken for a ride when she enlisted the help of a driving school for her daughter but was allegedly told by the driving instructor that he no longer “lis” to do the lessons, and then he refused to reimburse her. Mom Lesley Cairns says she booked 10 lessons with Accu Drive as a Christmas gift for her daughter in December and paid R1850.

But after the third lesson, the owner and driving instructor, Chadley Matthews, was a no show. LYNTJIE: Text exchanges. “Chadley was great. He gave my daughter two lessons and she was full of praise for him,” she says. “After the third lesson I started noticing that my daughter doesn’t go for lessons. I asked her what’s happening and she told me Chad’s phone is off, her WhatsApp messages don’t go through and for three weeks we didn’t hear anything from him.”

Lesley says she managed to get a hold of Chadley’s mother via Facebook, who told her that his phone was broken “and that he was depressed about it”. Facebook chat “I told her this is unacceptable and not professional at all. “My daughter then went again for lessons but then he sent a voice message cancelling all the lessons, boldly stating that he will refund her for the four lessons he owes her.

“He told me he didn’t have lis to take Evelynn for lessons anymore and he doesn’t have money to refund me, but will pay me at the end of February. “At the end of March, I asked him when he was going to pay. “He then told me he owes Evelynn only two lessons and then he started an argument and told me I can run to the media, he will take it as constructive criticism.” UPSET: Evelynn Cairns, 22, was gifted driving lessons. Evelynn, 22, says Chadley even promised her an extra free lesson “for all the disappointment”.

“The lessons were good but he was mostly on his phone and sometimes showed up late or didn’t pitch. “My mom gave her last money to pay for my lessons, this really put me off from driving because I lost all confidence.”