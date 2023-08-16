A Kewtown mother says her seven-year-old son was humiliated after two laaities pulled down his pants at school. Tracey Collins-Du Preez claimed what made it worse is that the incident happened in front of his teacher and the teacher’s assistant who “did nothing”.

The boy, who is in Grade 2 at Kewtown Primary School, was allegedly held down while learners pulled down his pants and onderbroek in class. “Since the beginning of the year, my son was bullied and it went to the extent where my son was held by one learner and the other one pulled down his pants and underpants,” Tracey explained. “He was also thrown with a chair and it hit his eye.”

She said after last week’s incident they attended a meeting with the other parents, but were told the teacher went on leave. The kwaad mom is now accusing the school of failing to deal with the bullies as the principal didn’t bother to reschedule the meeting. KWAAD: Mother Tracey Spokesperson Unathi Booi has confirmed that the Western Cape Education Department is aware of the alleged incident.

“Three learners were playing on the mat inside the classroom,” Booi stated. “Two of the learners allegedly pulled down the school trousers of one of the learners. It is alleged that his underwear was still up. “The teacher assistant intervened and the school principal, grade head and the deputy principal were informed of the incident.