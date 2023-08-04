A visit to your local day hospital can often end up taking as long as the name suggests the whole day. On Thursday morning, mense at Kraaifontein Day Hospital got a warm surprise when learners from Scottsdene High School served them soup, bread and fruit while they waited to be helped.

The school’s Grade 8 learners showed up bright and early with a warme koppie sop for almal waiting in line, as part of the school’s Mandela Month initiative. Teacher Clirene Rademeyer explained: “This is something the learners wanted to do. It was part of our Mandela Month initiative. They bought all the ingredients for the soup themselves and wanted to give it to the people at the hospital. TREAT: Mavis Mfihlo got soup and bread “We wanted to give back to the community because we see the needs of many people in the area.”

She said it was also the children’s idea to feed mense at the hospital who usually wait hours to be helped. “They know it’s a long wait at the hospital. So each one made a contribution and we got someone to make the soup for us and we had it delivered [Thursday] morning,” the onnie added. “We stood at the gate and served each one with a koppie sop, bread and a naartjie.

“We were happy to do our bit in the community,” Rademeyer said. Denise Wentzel, 39, from Joostenbergvlakte said she slept outside the hospital on Wednesday night and was very happy for the warm meal. “My friend Charne Kinnear and I have been waiting here since Wednesday evening, we slept outside because I came to see the doctor,” Denise said.