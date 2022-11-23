Sithole, in Grade 11, hung himself on the school premises after he was allegedly falsely accused of rape by a girl at the school. His accuser allegedly later said she was “joking”.

Learners from Kriel Hoërskool in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga reacted angrily over the suicide of fellow pupil Bafana Sithole.

The pupils marched to a local police station as well as the girl’s home, demanding justice for their late schoolmate. They said the meisie “must face the consequences of what she had done”.

Other pupils took it to social media with #JusticeForBafanaSithole.

Kriel High School learner Bafana Sithole hanged himself with his tie in a Classroom after A girl accused him of Raping her. He Hanged himself then later on the girl claimed ukuthi “SHE JUST WAS KIDDING.” #JusticeForBafanaSithole pic.twitter.com/erwwyNK86Q — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) November 20, 2022

It has also emerged that Sithole had allegedly been ridiculed and humiliated by the school principal and the deputy, who allegedly stripped him off his badges of honour without involving the parents and SAPS.