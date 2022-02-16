A Grade 12 learner was stabbed to death on the way to school in Sir Lowry’s Pass Village on Tuesday.

Police have taken two male teens aged 14 and 18 in for questioning.

SANCO’s Lionel Benjamin says there was a scuffle between pupils from Gordon’s High School.

“The learner was allegedly stabbed by two other boys as they entered the bus, which picks them up every morning from Sir Lowry’s Pass Village.

“All the learners involved are from Gordon’s High School, the bus picks up the children before 7am, as normal, near the primary school.

“They stabbed each other and one boy was fatally wounded during the fight.”

Benjamin says they had a meeting before the schools reopened about the ongoing fights.

“This has been going on for quite a while in the community, we had a discussion with the parents and they resolved this a month or two ago and there was a truce between the teenage groupings,” he explains.

“We said a few months ago we need more police presence in the area, but that fell on deaf ears, and yesterday morning after someone was killed, there were 20 vans.”

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk has confirmed the incident.

“This morning at 6.40am, an 18-year-old high school learner was stabbed and fatally wounded on his way to school in Sir Lowry’s Pass.

“Two persons were brought in for questioning... a murder docket was opened.”

Anyone with any information about this incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

