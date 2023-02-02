Parents from Mitchells Plain have accused the Western Cape Education Department of operating a “bogus” placement system. Several mothers stood in front of the department’s Metro South District office this week demanding answers about why their children had not been placed in a school yet.

The parents say they applied on time and at more than one school, but still their children were left high and dry, or placed at schools outside the area. Community activist Warda Cay claims that the problem has been coming on for years, and has become even worse with the introduction of the online application. “None of these parents and children have been placed and school started almost a month ago,” she explains.

“We’ve been saying it from the beginning: the way these kids are placed is not working. Clearly this is a bogus placement system.” Cay says it was also frustrating that workers at the district office showed no real interest in helping the parents. Felicity Petersen is one of those whose child has yet to be placed: “Why do our kids get placed far from home when they live two doors away from the school? And every year the same excuse, ‘the parents applied late’. Well, we didn’t!”

Lizel Siwayo adds: “I had to get a transfer for both kids but the school they referred me to is far from home. That means I must choose between food or transport for the week, because it’s R280 per child per week. Ons mense sukkel!” WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond claims that the provincial department’s hands are tied. She adds that while the WCED understands that parents have preferences, some schools – especially popular ones – receive hundreds, if not thousands of applications but have limited space.