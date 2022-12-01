Gender-based violence is a priority during the 16 Days of Activism and the Forgood NGO will be hosting a free virtual self-defence workshop for women and girls. The online event, which will take place on Monday is aimed at empowering vroue, young and old, to take a stand against GBV.

According to Forgood, the latest GBV research shows that one in four women will experience violence at the hands of men, while women are five times more likely to be killed than men. “A woman is murdered every three hours in South Africa. This issue is a social ill of our time that has started reversing the strides made in gender equality since the dawn of our democracy,” the organisation said. A Forgood representative tells the Daily Voice that those who attend the event on Monday will be taught how to defend themselves in various scenarios.

“You will get speakers from NGOs who will be explaining abuse and the signs on how to prevent it. The importance of these self-defence classes will also be spoken about,” she explained. Sun International has also joined forces with NGOs like Forgood to make an impact when it comes to gender-based violence. Sun International’s SED manager Heidi Edson said that programmes like these show exactly what happens when young boys grow up without positive mentorship and guidance.