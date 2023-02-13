Gino Oliver, the founder of Jazz on the Yard, has launched his new music school where all Cape Flats youth are welcome. Named the Gino Oliver Foundation Youth Music Development, youngsters are taught music from his home in Bonteheuwel.

The classes are offered for those between six and 20 years old, every Saturday in Leadwood Street from 11am until 2pm. “The music lessons are taught by musicians who have been on the music scene for very long, so they are professionals,” Gino says. “Once the kids are equipped and want to progress with their music ability, then we will stage them on Jazz on the Yard and have them perform with us around Cape Town.”

Youngsters are taught instruments such as piano, trumpet, saxophone, drums, bass and lead guitar as well as vocaling. BEAT: Drums are taught Gino urges mense to sign up their kids, and says a registration fee of R250 is payable “but negotiable”. Where there are two or more kids from the same household, they will be subsidised.