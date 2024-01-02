Cape Town - The City’s Safety and Security Directorate’s enforcement agencies made 242 arrests over the past week – a quarter of these were for drunk driving. Leap officers also recovered four firearms in one day. The City shared its weekly enforcement agencies report in which it broke down a number of incidents handled by law enforcement, metro police and traffic services.

Law enforcement officers conducted 171 operations, made 156 arrests and issued 3 103 notices. And just less than 24 hours into the new year, Leap officers recovered four firearms. At 6am on Monday, January 1, officers came across an incident of mob justice in Driftsands. They intervened, and managed to get the person away from the crowd – he had been accused of robbery.

Officers recovered the firearm allegedly used by the suspect. He sustained head injuries from the assault, and was taken to hospital, under police guard. At approximately 1.30pm, officers in Atlantis received information of a suspect openly carrying a firearm. Officers responded, apprehended the suspect and recovered a firearm and ammunition. During the arrest, some community members became riotous and assaulted the suspect. He sustained a head wound and was taken to Wesfleur hospital for medical attention.

At 10.50pm, officers on patrol in Manenberg came across a motorcyclist driving without lights and not displaying a number plate. During their interaction, officers requested permission to conduct a search, and found the suspect in possession of a modified firearm. He was detained at Manenberg SAPS. Just after midnight on Monday, officers on patrol in Atlantis were flagged down by a woman who informed them someone had pointed a firearm at her. Officers set off in the direction the victim provided, and saw the suspect throwing an object onto a nearby roof. The suspect was arrested and detained at Atlantis SAPS. Officers also recovered the firearm.

Metro officers made 29 arrests, including 13 for driving under the influence. Officers also issued 2 959 fines for traffic and by-law transgressions. On Sunday, metro cops in Strand came across a vehicle swerving in the road. They stopped the driver, and he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and negligent driving. In Bonteheuwel, officers spotted another vehicle swerving in the road. A 29-year-old motorist was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, after returning a breathalyser test three times over the legal limit.

In the Brackenfell area, officers pulled over a motorist who was driving recklessly. A 36-year-old motorist was arrested for drunk driving. In the past week, Cape Town Traffic Services recorded 38 934 speeding offences and issued 14 252 fines for traffic violations. Officers also impounded 201 vehicles and executed 954 warrants of arrest. A total of 57 arrests were made for the following offences:

47 for driving under the influence of alcohol.

4 for reckless and negligent driving.

6 for various charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, false documentation and assaulting an officer. Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith: “In some respects, the period between Christmas and New Year was slightly quieter from an enforcement and emergency perspective. And while the most recent long weekend was slightly shorter, it presented its own challenges. “There was a marked increase in noise complaints, likely from New Year’s related celebrations. We also had over a hundred calls about the discharge of fireworks in residential areas, and drunk driving accounted for a quarter of all arrests for the week, with numerous drivers swerving their way into 2024. “Then we had Leap confiscating four firearms in less than 20 hours on the first day of the new year. It’s a sobering reminder of the extent of firearm-related crime that we continue to grapple with,” Smith said.

The City’s Fire and Rescue Service responded to 736 incidents between Wednesday, December 27, and Monday, January 1. Vegetation fires accounted for 63% of these incidents. The Public Emergency Communication Centre recorded 2 982 incidents over the long weekend up to New Year’s Day. They included 423 noise complaints, 209 assaults, 93 domestic violence incidents, 65 motor vehicle accidents, 33 incidents of self-harm and 13 accidents involving pedestrians.