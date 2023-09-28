A City Leap officer has been wounded in an armed robbery in Khayelitsha. Mlamleli Gift Nqana, 30, was shot several times after he stopped to get something to eat in Mandela Park on Tuesday evening.

The officer stationed at Bishop Lavis base was robbed of his service firearm and a bulletproof vest. The City of Cape Town confirmed on Wednesday that it is investigating the attack on its law enforcement member. “The City can confirm that a law enforcement officer was shot [on Tuesday] night in Khayelitsha.

“We are awaiting further details around the circumstances, but we can confirm that the officer is in a stable condition in hospital,” the City stated. “More information will be shared as it becomes available.” Nqana is the third LEAP officer to come under fire this year, after Toufeeq Williams, 37, was killed in gang crossfire in July, before Zanikhaya Kwinana, 33, was gunned down in Nyanga last month.

MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, called the shooting an attack on the state. “I am deeply angered by the shooting of LEAP officer Mlamleli Gift Nqana. “It is becoming crystal clear that both law enforcement and SAPS officers are being targeted,” he said.