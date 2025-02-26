THE hartseer family of slain toddler Davin Africa are appealing for help in raising funds to lay him to rest. Nearly two weeks after the horrific shooting in Wesbank which resulted in the death of the four-year-old, his grieving family say they have been unable to bury him due to a lack of finances.

Davin was declared dead on 14 February after being struck by a bullet while asleep in his home in Happiness Street. At the time his mother, Undean Koopman, 38, explained the bullet had penetrated the walls of their wendy house and he was struck in the back. The tearful mom said: “Davin and his sister Keisha were both sleeping. My husband was watching TV and I was just about go for a bath when we heard the skote.

VICTIM: Davin Africa was shot while sleeping in family’s wendy “We had to lay flat on the ground of the wendy house to avoid being shot and when the gun shots stopped we ran to our children.” The family was dealt a double blow as Davin was killed a year after his older sister Kelly-Amber Koopman was also killed in a gang shooting. The 12-year-old meisie was killed in November 2023 in Ou Plaas Street during load shedding. While police confirm that no arrests have been made for Davin’s murder, Undean says they are trying to lay him to rest.

Undean explains: “We were told we can apply to the City but that it could take up to three weeks so we started gathering the money together. “We have raised R4 500 so far but we were told that the longer the body stays in the mortuary the higher the penalty fees, so the undertaker has fetched Davin’s body and we are hoping to have the funeral on Saturday. “The money raised so far is for the undertaker and we are trying to raise R4 000 to buy a coffin and pay for the hole at the cemetery. It has been very difficult.”