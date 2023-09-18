An alleged skollie from Hanover Park accused of killing young dads Umar Majiet and Tawfeeq Cummings plans to represent himself in the double murder trial. This was revealed at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Friday, where Leroy “Keff” Houston made his first appearance.

The death of the cousins, who were both hafith (memorised the Qur’an), sparked an outcry after they were found dead in a vehicle in Lonedown Walk two weeks ago. Their silver Nissan Micra was found crashed into the fence of an old age home. Police said both men were shot in the head.

Social media users started sharing a picture of a man named Keff amid claims that he was the shooter. According to a Daily Voice source, Keff – who was out on parole – handed himself over at Pollsmoor Prison amid threats to have him killed and volunteered to serve out the remainder of his sentence. On Friday, court hallways buzzed with police while defence lawyers were overheard skinnering about their refusal to represent Houston.

During court proceedings it was revealed that Houston was facing two counts of murder and one count of illegal possession of a firearm. The State prosecutor revealed that Houston, along with an eyewitness, had received a lift from the cousins and that he first shot Tawfeeq, who was driving, and then Umar. MURDERED: Umar Majiet The prosecutor further said that the State would have opposed his release on bail but due to his other parole conditions, a bail application was not applicable.

He confirmed that Houston handed himself over at Pollsmoor Prison. Houston then informed the court that he planned on representing himself. The case was postponed to December 6 for further investigations, and the suspect remains behind bars.

GONE: Tawfeeq Cummings Tawfeeq’s mother Zainab remains filled with questions about the motive behind the attack, as the State did not bring a robbery or hijacking charge. “There are many unanswered questions but knowing Tawfeeq and Umar they had the biggest hearts so them giving someone a lift is understandable. “But who just shoots a driver while the car is in motion?