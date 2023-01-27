The magistrate officiating in the murder trial of Chad Basson was on the warpath on Thursday. Jeffrey ‘Percy’ Afrika, 23, appeared in the Cape Town Regional Court on charges of murder, possession of ammunition and an unlicensed firearm.

Before Afrika took the stand, magistrate Mary Jwacu went off on State prosecutor Darren Johnson, after he asked for an uitstel so that the investigating officer could look for a witness who might be able to either corroborate or disprove the accused’s alibi. Johnson explained that he received new information on Thursday morning but Jwacu rejected the application. “Is this how things are going to be done in regional court? We do not investigate matters as we proceed.”

Afrika then testified that he had visited a friend in Lentegeur on the night Chad was shot in 2018. Afrika, who admitted he was a Fancy Boy skollie, said he and a few friends stood on the “Fancy Boys field” to drink beer and smoke dagga, which he said put him in a “meditation dimension”. He questioned the testimony of the State witness placing him at the scene, saying she could’ve been drunk on the night Chad was shot.