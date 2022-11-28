Reporting a gender-based violence crime has become a bit easier after a new GBV support desk was launched at the Bishop Lavis police station on Friday, to kick off the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign. Bishop Lavis CPF deputy chairperson Amanda Davids says the initiative came after they noticed that victims feel very uncomfortable giving their statements while people are watching them.

“We thought about what to do and that’s how we came up with a separate room for the GBV and rape victims to interview them there,” she says. CPF CHAIR: Amanda Davids. Picture: Leon Knipe Sub-council chairperson Angus McKenzie adds that victims will now be screened at a desk before taken to newly-built room that is both comfortable and discreet. “We want to encourage victims to come forward and to ensure that they get the support they need so that their perpetrators are sufficiently dealt with.

“The station commander, Colonel Africa must be commended for making this possible and showing that as a society we will be relentless in our fight against GBV,” he says. On Sunday, a handful of residents and religious leaders marched through Bishop Lavis. Reverend Dawn van Heerden from Prosper Ministries in Bishop Lavis says the aim of the march was to encourage churches to reach out to vulnerable mense.