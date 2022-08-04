Two pensioners are committed to helping the Bishop Lavis community by providing close to a 1000 residents with warm meals each month. Gladys Prins, 80, and Clara Adams, 70, say for the last three years they have been serving up warm meals from Simonsberg Street every Thursday, while for many years before they would arrange food parcels for the elderly.

Clara says: “Both Gladys and I are members of the same church so we are sisters of the Lord and we decided to help our community because so many are in need of help. “The food we make is mostly out of our own pockets and even though we are both pensioners, we make sure that we at least provide one warm meal a week to over 200 people at a time. “Sometimes the lines are very long but we still make sure that everybody leaves with a plate of food.”

SERVED: Long queue in Bishop Lavis The 70-year-old says they serve out of Gladys’ house because she has a garage, while their menu relies on what they can afford. “We mostly make boontjie kerrie or samp and beans but if we can get other ingredients, then we will make that for the people as well. “At the end of the year, we have a bigger feeding scheme where we hand out party packs to the children while still feeding the community.”