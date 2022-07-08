Residents of Lavender Hill and surrounds, gatvol of gangsters killing innocent people, embarked on a peaceful march on Thursday. They demand the removal of the station commander at the Steenberg police station, saying he is not doing his job protecting them and removing criminals from the street.

More than 30 taxis full of protesters arrived at the cop shop before they walked to where Provincial Minister for Community Safety and Police Oversight Reagen Allen was to address them in Lavender Hill. Taxi owner Sulaiman Brennen says the community got together because they have been threatened by gangsters. “Our drivers have also been threatened, they get up early in the morning to earn an honest living. Two weeks ago one of our drivers was shot and killed, they took nothing from him.

“The people from Steenberg, Lavender Hill, Cafda and Hillview can’t walk to the taxis in the mornings, they get robbed and the gangsters take their taxi fare and cellphones,” he says COMPLAIN: Sulaiman Brennen. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Rashida Kenny, 62, says she lost her taxi driver son Shahiem Abdurahman who was shot on June 26 and passed on two days later on his birthday. “The suspect stood in front of the taxi and shot him while he had passengers. He was innocent, he was a driver because he couldn’t find another job,” she says.