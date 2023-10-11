“A community with the greatest talent, we will rise above our circumstances.” That is the positive outlook from Lavender Hill Football Club, which made history for themselves by winning several top spots in the South Peninsula LFA.

The club from the gang-affected area were crowned the Under-8 KnockOut champions, U12 Grand Challenge champions, and KnockOut champions. They also claimed bragging rights as the U14 League champions, Grand Challenge Champions and Knockout champions, as well as the U16 League, champions, Grand Challenge and KnockOut champions and U18 League winners. Their senior teams won the 1st Division League Champions, 1st Division Grand Challenge Champs, as well as finished Premier League runner-ups and Premier KnockOut champs.

Club secretary Ralph Bouwers says that they achieved these amazing successes without a proper training facility. “We trained with gunshots flying over the field. We have a field with holes and glass bottles. But to achieve this [success], we invest in the kids and we give them an alternative to gangs and drugs,” he explained. Bouwers says Lavender Hill FC have won 15 trophies out of 20 throughout the league season.