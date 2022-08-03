After a horrific experience where Mitchells Plain comedian Justin Ray Stoffels lost his eye after being stabbed during an attack, this hardy comedian is turning his ordeal into a laughing matter. Stoffels has aptly named his upcoming show Eye On The Prize.

He refers to this comedy gig as a lifelong dream come true and is set to perform at the Artscape Arena on 12 and 13 August alongside fellow comedians Mum-Z, Vision Masango and Estee Adams. LAUGHING MATTER: Eye on the Prize at Artscape “In 2019 I was supposed to perform at the Artscape but because of the lockdown, everything was cancelled, everything is open now, so this is the big show that I have been working towards for the last 10 years,” he says. “The reason I call the show Eye on the Prize is because even though after the attack happened to me, it did not stop me from still pursuing comedy.

“It is a personal story but I am funny as well, so people need to see the talent that is out there.” Justin had been working at a retail store in Johannesburg. On 15 May 2019 he was walking home from work when two men robbed and stabbed him in the eye. But the incident did not make him give up on his dreams of being a comedian.

Speaking about his new show, he says: “I am originally from Greyton but have been living in Mitchells Plain for the past few years, so I will be bringing different types of cultures and different ways of speaking, there is a lot that I will bring to the table. “There will be a lot of funniness and motivation through inspiring people to achieve their dreams. DREAM COME TRUE: Justin Ray Stoffels on comedy stage Since I was a small laaitie in Greyton, I always saw myself on stage or under a spotlight but I just had to figure out what career path I needed to follow.