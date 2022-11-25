Another child has been killed by a pit bull – the second fatality this week – following a spate of non-fatal attacks recently. It comes as the Cape of Good Hope SPCA calls on mense to assist them with dog food donations.

According to the animal welfare organisation, their dog food supply is critically low as they are being inundated by hondjies which have been surrendered following the pittie attacks. On Sunday, a three-year-old child was killed by two pit bulls in the Eastern Cape, and closer to home in Athlone, an eight-year-old girl escaped death when three marauding pit bulls attacked her in the street. “We have seen more dogs being surrendered by members of the public because of the horrific events of the past weekend,” said the SPCA’s communications and fundraising manager Marisol Gutierrez.

NOT THAT BAD: SPCA’s Werner Taljaard with pittie “We go through more than 1.5 tonnes of pet food per month. We need to ensure that we stock up food so that we are prepared for the influx of animals we expect over the festive season.” On Thursday, a one-year old toddler was killed in Cambridge in the Eastern Cape while he and his mother were visiting a family friend. Speaking to eNCA, owner Noleen Fourie said they were sitting outside when her neighbour’s dogs, which were out of sight, started to bark.