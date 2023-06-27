Bail for the men accused of raping and sexually assaulting 19 women at a Khayelitsha church on Easter Sunday has been denied. The men appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Friday after being arrested for their involvement in the April 9 incident at the Blessings of Zion Church in Taiwan, Site C.

It is alleged that the two armed men, aged 20 and 25, stormed into the church early in the morning and forced the churchgoers who were preparing the kerk for Easter service to strip naked and perform sexual acts on them at gunpoint. The men then allegedly robbed congregants of cellphones and money. According to court documents the men are accused of raping three women, sexually assaulting eight women, and are being charged with housebreaking with aggravating circumstances.

A 42-year-old and two 23-year-old women were raped. Seven between the ages of 11 and 55 were sexually assaulted. Civil group Action Society, who vowed to support the women at every court appearance, said they were satisfied with the bail application outcome.Spokesperson Kaylynn Palm said: “The women attended at least five bail application court appearances, braving the cold and rain, loadshedding and sitting for hours waiting to hear whether or not they will be granted bail.