The exclusion of camera footage showing the movements of murder accused Jeremy Sias took centre stage at the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday as the farm owner’s wife continued to drop bombshells. After being called by defence advocate Bashier Sibda, Linda Mohr confirmed suspicions that a team investigating the murder of Meghan Cremer did not provide footage from all the cameras on the day she went missing.

According to the indictment, Meghan was accosted by Sias on August 2, 2019 at the farm where she rented a cottage. STRANGLED: Meghan Cremer It is alleged that he attacked and strangled her to death after stealing valuables including her laptop, handbag, bank cards and her Toyota Auris. He later enlisted the help of Charles Daniels and Shiraaj Jaftha to help sell her car, with which they were caught. The duo were later charged separately as there was no evidence linking them to the murder. Sias pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, robbery, theft and defeating the ends of justice for the events which led up to Meghan’s death.

After telling the courts that she had proof that Meghan was a drug user, Mohr seemed min gespin while under cross examination by the State prosecutor. When asked about camera footage and after being handed an exhibit by the judge, the vrou confirmed that the entire exhibit consisted of footage only from one camera while there were eight functional cameras. “ This is from one camera. There is one that points the other way. I am sure you have it because I have seen the video where you can see him [Sias] walking out of the farm. We offered it to the police, they weren’t interested.”