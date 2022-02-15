A Strandfontein widow says SA Funeral Trust V Plan has ripped her off after the death of her husband in December 2020.

Patricia Baron, 66, says Christopher worked for the company for 32 years, and was therefore surprised at the company’s treatment of her after his death.

Patricia says Christopher, who worked as a collector and office minder, died from Covid-19 and negotiations with SA Funeral Trust V Plan manager Eddie Meiring over his severance package and death benefit started soon after.

DECEASED: Christopher Baron. Picture supplied

But she was shocked to learn that the company was only willing to pay out R68 000 and an additional R15 500 for “attorneys fees”.

“In the beginning of 2021, Mr Meiring came to discuss the financials with me and I had witnesses.

“He mentioned the R68 000 package which he said would be paid to me but then said he needed to pay a lawyer first.

“I said it’s fine I’d handle things myself and he could just put the money into my account.

“That never happened until I had nothing to eat and had no choice but to go to their offices at the end of January 2021.

“A R2750 was put in my account that month, which is now the monthly stipend I get from them and I am told it’s almost finished.

“I just want what he worked for over the years, it can’t be R68 000.

“At the time of his passing, we were extending our home and I am left with an unfinished building.

“I also needed that lump sum to pay off his debts, but had to sell our car to do that. This has been really hard,” she says.

FORMER EMPLOYER: SA Funeral Trust V Plan. Picture supplied

Meiring says the amounts were calculated according to the deceased’s earnings.

“He earned between R6000 or R7000 a month, that’s little and that’s how our qualified accountant got to the amount she’s getting now (R2750 monthly),” he says.

“There’s no way we’d agree to paying R68 000 into her account.”

But Patricia says there was never an agreement and the R2750 was only paid to her after she had gone crying at their offices because she had no food and hadn’t heard from the company.

