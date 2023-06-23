A Hanover Park woman accused of stealing a laptop from a Manenberg school is in the mang after mense piemped her location to police. Just two days after Manenberg High School shared a picture of the skelm, who was caught on CCTV camera, local police busted her at Cascade Court.

Principal Cameron Williams said the slim woman visited the school on Tuesday morning and as staff rushing around while exams were under way, she floused them into believing she wanted help to complete her matric. RELIEVED: Principal Williams.PICTURES: SUPPLIED The staff asked her to wait in the admin block, but instead the skelm made her way into one of the offices where she is believed to have jepped a bag containing a Mecer laptop, money and stationery. The laptop contained the school laaities’ marks and lesson plans, and Williams called on the community to come forward with information.

TARGET: Manenberg High School fell for vrou’s story.PICTURES: SUPPLIED Manenberg station commander Sanele Zama said on Thursday, Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) officers of busted her. “The CPU followed up leads and arrived at her address in Cascade Court,” Zama said. “She was not there at the time but when she arrived, they questioned her. She went into the house and took out the laptop that she says she took from the school.

“Officers identified her as per the CCTV footage and she was taken into custody. She is set to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court soon and the educator has been called to see if he can confirm that this is the stolen laptop.” Williams said the skool’s investigation uncovered that she is an alleged drug user. “We are happy she was arrested because the parents and the community were kwaad that she had stolen from a school in a community where her family lives,” he added. Manenberg station commander Sanele Zama “She has been doing this at other schools; we discovered that she is also a drug user and I feel sorry for her that her life has turned out this way.