TWO security guards from Security Consortium SA were shot dead while on duty in Langa, Cape Town on Monday night. The bakkie, marked with the company’s insignia, was escorting a delivery van through the streets of Langa when unknown assailants fired shots at the vehicle, targeting the officers inside.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Langa detectives registered two counts of murder following a shooting incident on Monday evening at about 6.26pm at Harry Gwala Street opposite the Langa taxi rank, where the guards, aged 24 and 31, were murdered. Van Wyk says: “According to reports, the security guards were escorting a delivery vehicle and the last delivery was in Langa. “On their way back to the circle, it is alleged that two unknown males shot at the white Nissan LDV they were driving in, fatally wounding them. Nothing was taken from them, both firearms were recovered in the vehicle.

"The motive is suspected to be robbery." Police investigators are looking for shooters who fatally wounded two security guards in Langa. Picture: Leon Knipe / Independent Newspapers A community leader, who refused to be named, warned delivery companies not to go into Langa after hours. The concerned local adds: "We have met with security companies and shared our concerns about delivering goods in the evenings.

“We have asked them to do that when people are moving around, which is the morning and up to around 4pm. “And we now believe that those delivering in the evenings are on a mission and this could have been an inside job, where drivers communicate with criminals to intercept them. “We urge these companies to keep their employees safe and also the security companies should ask the police for escort.”

Security officers have been killed in the area before, he said. On July 25, 2024, a 33-year-old male was killed while escorting a delivery van. According to Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, the victim died on the scene while his wounded partner was rushed to hospital.

The community leader adds: “In one incident, the motive for the shooting was to get their guns. “In the second shooting, police confiscated guns from criminals during a raid, and firearms were seized. The criminals then decided to shoot security guards and stole their weapons. “We condemn these killings and ask everyone to be vigilant.”