A Mitchells Plain couple claims a landlady owes them nearly R6000 even though they never moved into her separate entrance.

Tasleem Gallie says he gave Daniel and Tracy Windvogel from Lentegeur R5900 as a deposit and one month’s rent.

He says he and his wife had viewed and liked the place but found out it was leaking and needed some work.

“We were going to rent a separate entrance by them but it had to be cleaned and fixed up first.

“We gave them R5900 cash by the time we were supposed to move in but the place was still leaking, and it was just a mess. That was in June 2020,” says Tasleem.

“We gave them a month to fix it and I had to live in a room by my mom.

“But after two months it was still not fixed. We told them that we were not going to take the place anymore because of the state it’s in and we gave them time to pay us back. They only gave us R500.”

He says the R500 was paid in February 2021 and nothing else.

“They still didn’t pay so we went to an attorney and delivered the lawyer’s letter of demand but they wanted to fight.”

Tasleem says they want the Windvogels to pay them back in full, plus interest.

WE DON’T OWE THEM CASH: Tracy Windvogel

When the Daily Voice spoke to Tracy Windvogel, she confirmed: “Yes, they did pay and move their furniture here.

“Only after the place was fixed they didn’t want to move in anymore, and still had more complaints.

“What were we supposed to do? It was their choice to not move in.

“I could have put other people in if they didn’t have their stuff in. We don’t owe them anything.”

