A top politician has been charged with the assault of a female principal. Andile Lili, ANC member of the Western Cape provincial Legislature, is accused of klapping the woman in her gesig during a heated argument at Enkanini Primary, where he serves as the chairperson of the school governing body.

The alleged incident took place last Tuesday where Lili is understood to have prevented the palie from entering the school. SCHOOL DRAMA: Enkanini Primary Councillor Ayanda Tetani says: “He slapped the principal at the school during an argument at the school.” Lili was arrested on Thursday and on Friday, several community members marched to the school demanding that he be removed from the SGB.

Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirms that Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is aware of the alleged attack which stems from an ongoing dispute between Lili and the principal. “The WCED has engaged with the SGB chairperson, who had illegally prevented the principal from entering the school premises,” Hammond says. “The manner in which the SGB chairperson has dealt with his alleged grievances cannot be condoned.

WCED: Bronagh Hammond “There are processes in place which allow for constructive engagement. “This has been communicated to the SGB chairperson on numerous occasions. “The action of preventing our employees from entering our school facilities is unacceptable,” she adds.

“Charges have been made by the principal against the SGB. This will run its course.” The Daily Voice is in possession of audio recorded during the altercation between Lili and the principal. In it, Lili can be heard accusing the palie of mishandling staff and berating her for arriving late for work.

The principal is then heard saying that Lili just wants to take over from her. She says: “Do I have to take your insults every day? He swears at me every day and that is what I must live up to. “He is the principal of Enkanini, every day you come here and do this and I must take it.”

Lili tells her: “I will have a meeting with the SGB and we are going to do a special audit… this sh*t will come to an end. “You can’t mistreat teachers in this school. Every day you are late.” Lili has denied assaulting the school vrou, telling the Daily Voice that there’s a smear campaign against him.

“I have done nothing wrong, my problems started when I asked the councillor about his girlfriend who has three jobs [at the school). “Suddenly there was a march to the school about me,” he explains. “No one was assaulted. You can ask anyone about that, this is just propaganda.”

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says the 47-year-old is due to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for the assault charge. Lili is no stranger to the justice system. In May, he was convicted in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court for inciting members of the Ses’khona People’s Rights Movement to commit murder and assault outside the hof in 2014 and 2015, when he appeared in court for flinging poo at the Cape Town International Airport.