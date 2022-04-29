Muslim parents who have been looking forward to dressing up their children for Eid ul Fitr next week have been fleeced by a Facebook scammer. Tasneem Dollie says her brother found the seller “Anke De Bruyn” on Facebook’s Marketplace, advertising “Kids Eid clothes” for R250.

He ordered two cute dresses, paid a portion of the asking price and said he would pay the rest when the goods arrived. SKELM: ‘Anke De Bruyn’ tricked moms on Facebook Marketplace “My brother only paid half, which was R160, and they both agreed that the rest would be paid once delivered. “She didn’t do anything, instead she blocked my brother on her phone. The clothes were supposed to be with him on Tuesday,” the angry woman explains.

“I contacted her on Wednesday and told her that I was onto her and knew that she was scamming people. She just laughed and then she blocked me. “My best friend also placed an order which was R225 for the outfit and R90 for delivery, not realising they both had been scammed.” Tasneem says she discovered that the swindler lied about her identity: “Her profile on Marketplace is under the name Anke De Bruyn.

“I called her from a number she didn’t know and a Xhosa lady answered. And that is when I knew that my brother had been duped.” Tasneem took her frustration to the Name and Shame page on Facebook and more clients came out and shared their own stories about being conned by “Anke”. “It’s not about the money, but the principle behind it. I exposed her because I wouldn’t want others falling into her little traps,” she warns.

“Mense werk hard vir hulle geld dan kry jy nou die skelm honde koppe. Asseblief mense, be careful of these kind of demons.” Another victim Amshoera Frantz wrote on Facebook that she dodged a bullet. “Please don’t order from her. Her intentions are to scam people.