The Animal Welfare Society of SA (AWS) is appealing for information about a group of Hanover Park laaities who viciously killed a pit bull by burning the animal alive. AWS spokesperson Allan Perrins says they were called to the horrific scene by Fatima du Toit and her two grandchildren, who witnessed the five boys carry out the killing over the weekend.

Perrins says the ouma was left traumatised after hearing the ear-piercing whelps of the terrified dog as it cried out in pain, but she was too bang to approach the kids as she feared they would turn on her. He explains: “She desperately wanted to stop them, but was too shocked and petrified of violent retribution. All Fatima could do was watch on in horror and shield her grandchildren from the nightmare unfolding before their eyes. “When she finally plucked up the courage to confront the group, they ran away cursing and laughing, leading her to suspect they were high on drugs.”

AWS OFFICIAL: Allan Perrins He says she tried to help the dog but the animal was in flames. Perrins explains that on inspection, AWS found that the dog was a pit bull: “The genitals were completely burnt away and it appears the dog was a female tan pit bull. “We asked if any accelerant like petrol was used but it is not clear. What we did find was they had wrapped the dog in what appears to be a duvet or a jacket and set the material alight first.”