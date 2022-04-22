The death toll from the flooding in KwaZulu-Natal last week has been revised down to 435 from 448, Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Thursday.

Cele said the number of missing people was not confirmed.

The floods have left 4000 mense homeless and caused at least R10 billion in damage to infrastructure.

Cele told a briefing that four of the bodies were murder-related and nine had died from natural causes other than the floods, reports Reuters.

Search and rescue efforts were still under way on Wednesday.

In Ekuthuleni near Durban, rescue workers dug through rubble for almost 10 hours before pulling out the body of Mxolisi Madziba from under tree trunks.

A relative told Reuters TV that the family was relieved that he can be buried properly after a week-long search in mortuaries across the city.

[email protected]