THE South African Youth Kung Fu team are on their way to represent the country at the 20th International Wushu Kung Fu Championship in Hong Kong. The team of seven flew out from the Cape Town International Airport and will be part of 32 countries and 2500 athletes competing at this global showpiece from 28 February to 3 March.

Legends of Kung Fu Champion and coach Muhammad Junaid “MJ LI” Chafeker will also be competing in the professional athletes division. The Kapenaar says: “We are very excited and optimistic that the athletes will do well. I am confident that we will be able to raise the South African flag once again and at least get a few podium finishes. “We have set ourselves a couple of targets and worked hard the past couple of months.

“We will be ready, able and capable of producing results and once again do the country proud.” Senior athlete in the SA ChinWoo Youth Kung Fu team and MJ Li’s son, Muhammad Saifullah Chafeker, 17, said this is his fourth trip to Hong Kong, but his first time competing in Ramadaan. The fighter says: “I am excited as there are going to be over 30 countries and over 2 000 athletes and look forward to competing against the opposing countries in Hong Kong.