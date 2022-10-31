Manenberg commuters will be the first to test out a new minibus taxi app called Loop that seeks to modernise the billion-rand industry. Commuters will be able to use the app to hail, pay and rate their driver through a chat-bot.

The app was created by 28-year-old Imtiyaaz Riley and his team at Loop, and will officially launch in 2023. Imtiyaaz told the Weekend Argus: “My granddad and father have been in the taxi association for decades, so I have been exposed to it from a very young age. I learnt to drive at the age of 13. “Taxis are what got us through school and university and I wanted to continue this legacy and also become involved in the industry, but my father said no to becoming a taxi driver.”

The idea behind the Loop app came to him while he thought of ways to modernise the “outdated” industry which millions of South Africans rely on. He and Jamie Wyngaardt, Loop’s chief experience officer, then travelled around to speak to future app users on their wants and needs. “Commuters knew where to get the taxi, but didn’t know when it was going to show up.

“The driver also didn’t know whether there would be passengers available on the route he was travelling, so they often ended up not meeting their target,” Imtiyaaz explained. With the backing of the Western Cape government, the pilot phase has been rolled out in collaboration with the Manenberg Taxi Association. Chairperson Yusuf Kaunda said: “This is a game-changer for us. Not only will it bring in extra income, but it will also be safer.