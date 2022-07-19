Eskom has come under fire following its proposal of new electricity tariffs – a whopping 32% increase – and its bid that on-grid solar power users cough up R938 per month, even if they don’t use its electricity. This follows Eskom suggesting tariffs needed to be modernised to reflect the changing electricity environment.

Currently, the variable and fixed costs gathered in producing electricity in the country are paid for through a single electricity tariff calculated per kWh of consumption. Eskom wants the tariff to be divided into two charges which show costs separately, according to Business Report. Customers would pay a fixed capacity fee, whether they use electricity or not, to cover fixed costs, and a variable charge based on usage.

Eskom is also proposing a net-billing rate for those capable of producing their own electricity. The National Energy Regulator (Nersa) is to decide whether to grant Eskom’s application for a tariff increase of 32.66%. Eskom’s proposal comes at a time when the country has been experiencing the worst load shedding ever.

The power utility implemented Stage 6 load shedding on June 28, for only the second time since the rolling blackouts began in South Africa over 10 years ago. The DA has slammed Eskom, saying its latest tariff application was immoral and an insult to suffering South Africans. The DA said it would submit its objections to Eskom’s “rip-off”, once Nersa opens public comments on August 1.