A further five hospitals in the Western Cape have been exempt from load shedding, bringing the total number to eight. This news was welcomed by Western Cape MEC for health and wellness, Nomafrench Mbombo, on Thursday.

It follows an urgent media briefing last Friday by Mbombo after the non-exemption of hospitals in the province was raised by Health Minister Joe Phaahla. Mbombo said national government had “left the Western Cape behind” and called on politicians and other stakeholders to exempt more hospitals in the province. Initially, the exempted hospitals were Tygerberg, Groote Schuur and the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital. This was prior to the request for an additional 19 hospitals in the province to be exempted.

The hospitals now exempted and that are on the City of Cape Town power grid are: New Somerset Hospital; Mitchells Plain Hospital;

Karl Bremer Hospital; and the Victoria Hospital. The fifth hospital, which is on the Eskom grid and that is now exempted, is George Hospital.