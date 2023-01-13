Energy regulator Nersa has approved an 18.65% electricity tariff increase for 2023/24. Eskom had requested a 32% increase from the regulator.

The embattled power utility said it would respond to the regulator’s decision in a statement on Thursday. National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) chairperson Thembani Bukula made the announcement yesterday, saying the Eskom application was for R351 billion, but it has approved allowable revenue of R318bn. NERSA CHAIR: Thembani Bukula. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi 3 CEO Nomalanga Sithole said the decision was not taken lightly and had been checked thoroughly against legal and rational principles.

“The decision has been taken against the backdrop of difficult economic situations such as poor economic growth, declining household income, unemployment and the implementation of load shedding among other economic challenges,” Sithole said. The announcement follows several delays by Nersa, which was expected to make its final decision last November on Eskom’s application to hike prices by 32%. The submission whereby the power utility applied for a 32% tariff hike in 2023 was given to Nersa in June 2021, then updated in September 2022.