An Uber driver, who took traffic cops on a wild goose chase from Granger Bay to Claremont, was nabbed after he knocked over a traffic officer. It is alleged that the Uber driver, Jambert Maniragaba, knocked the officer down in Granger Bay on Monday around 1pm and fled after they stopped him for a routine check.

He then sped off in his silver Hyundai Accent but law enforcement was informed and managed to arrest him just after 2pm in Claremont. Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said: “Armed with the registration number and a description of the vehicle from a fellow traffic officer on scene, an all-points-bulletin was circulated to all units. BUST: Jambert Maniragaba “The vehicle involved was discovered a short while later in Claremont and the driver was detained.

“The suspect, a contracted e-hailing driver, was transported to Sea Point police station and arrested for charges of assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm.” Dyason said the officer who was knocked down sustained minor injuries and was hospitalised but was discharged the same day. According to another traffic officer who was on the scene, the Uber driver tried to evade the officers after he was pulled over during a routine check.

“It was a simple stop and check and while we were checking the driver’s details, he put his car into gear and tried to run away from us but he struck my partner. “We gave chase and he drove towards Woodstock. The chase continued until we caught up with him in Claremont off the Main Road where the arrest was made.” STOPPED: The driver’s Hyundai Accent He said when they arrested the suspect, he gave his name and said he worked as an Uber driver.