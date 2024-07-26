Corruption-accused former sports minister Zizi Kodwa has resigned as a Member of Parliament (MP). The former African National Congress spokesperson resigned from the role on Thursday amid allegations of corruption.

The ANC said secretary-general Fikile Mbalula received a letter from Kodwa formally communicating his resignation as an MP. The ANC confirmed receiving the letter on Wednesday. “The letter is dated 24 July 2024, and the resignation is with immediate effect,” said an ANC statement. ANC national spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi said the ANC has accepted the resignation and they wish Kodwa well.

In June, Kodwa appeared before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court on corruption charges and he was granted bail of R30,000. Kodwa had been implicated during the State Capture Commission, chaired by then-Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. He allegedly accepted bribes totalling about R1.7 million from businessman and former EOH boss Jehan Mackay.

Kodwa was deputy minister of State Security at the time these allegations emerged. He later resigned from his ministerial position. Kodwa’s presence in Parliament had been criticised, with some critics of the governing party saying the ANC had double standards in its execution of the step-aside policy.