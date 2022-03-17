A man who was stabbed in the chest managed to run to a hospital where he sadly died of his injuries.

The deceased, identified as Francois Savage, 37, gave nurses at the Kraaifontein Day Hospital his name and address, and his family was contacted.

His bereaved cousin Lee-Ann Davids, 35, tells the Daily Voice: “I last saw Francois on Saturday in Scottsville, I was on my way to visit people in Elsies River.

“On Monday I was at work when they called to say that he had passed away.

“According to the information we received, he was running when he arrived at the hospital where he told a security guard that he had been stabbed in the chest. He even showed the man his wound.

“They rushed him to the trauma unit and he still managed to give them his name and address before he unfortunately died.

“He has a twin sister and wasn’t working at the time of his death.

“Hy het maar rond geskarrel vir kos en geld, hy het blikkies en yster opgetel om te verkoop by the scrapyard.”

She adds: “We don’t know if he managed to give them the name of his attacker. But we are glad that he spoke so that we darem know what happened to him.”

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says Kraaifontein Police officers was called to the hospital at around 12.30pm on Monday.

“Upon arrival at the medical facility, the personnel pointed out the body of a man who sustained stab wounds to his body,” he says.

“The motive for the attack is unknown. No arrests were made.”

